Teodosic (foot) collected 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine assists and one rebound across 26 minutes in Thursday's 121-115 win over the Kings.

Teodosic enjoyed a reasonably successful return from a three-game absence, posting his third double-digit scoring effort in the last four games in which he's played a normal allotment of minutes. The 30-year-old continues to excel as a ball distributor as well, as he's now dished out between five and 10 dimes in five of his last six contests. Teodosic also flashed an improved shot Thursday, as he'd posted no better than a 37.5 percent success rate in his four prior non-injury games. The one main concern for Teodosic owners continues to be his troublesome foot, as the plantar fasciitis that's plaguing him projects to be a recurring, season-long issue.