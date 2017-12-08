Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Not expected to play Saturday
Teodosic (foot) went through practice Friday but is unlikely to play during Saturday's game against the Wizards, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Teodosic going through practice is an encouraging sign, though his targeted return date has seemingly been pushed back to Monday's game against the Raptors despite optimism he might be ready Saturday. He has yet to be officially ruled out Saturday, but should be considered doubtful. He'll likely test the foot out during Saturday's morning shootaround before final word emerges regarding his status.
