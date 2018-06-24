Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Opts in to player option
Teodosic has opted into the final year of his contract, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
As expected, the Serbian guard will try to don the Clippers jersey for one more season, but the team still holds the right to cut him and pay him a fraction of what he is currently scheduled to make. Last season with Los Angeles, Teodosic averaged 9.5 points and 4.6 assists per game while coming off the bench. If the team decides to hold on to him, he'll face Austin Rivers once again in the competition for minutes. He's also facing a log jam with the addition of the recently-drafged Shai Giglgeous-Alexander, so how quickly he comes along could play an impact on how long the Clippers decide to keep Teodosic.
