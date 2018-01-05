Teodosic will not return to Thursday's game against the Thunder due to plantar fasciitis on his left foot, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Teodosic played nine minutes in the first half of Thursday's game -- tallying two points and four assists -- but was ruled out for the remainder of the contest immediately after halftime. The guard was hampered by foot pain earlier this season, so it's possible that this ailment could cause him to miss additional time. Until more word with regards to his condition becomes available, consider Teodosic questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.