Teodosic has been diagnosed with a plantar fascia injury in his left foot and ruled out definitely, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While X-rays on Teodosic's foot came back negative, he still suffered a fairly serious injury in Saturday's win over the Suns. In his absence, Austin Rivers is expected to start alongside Patrick Beverley in the backcourt and see extended minutes, as the Clippers will likely want to keep Lou Williams in his role off the bench.