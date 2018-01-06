Teodosic (foot) will not play Saturday against the Warriors, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points App reports.

Teodosic was initially listed as questionable, but a further evaluation has ruled him out as he continues to battle plantar fasciitis in his left foot. The same issue caused him to miss extended time earlier this season, but the hope is that resting him proactively will lead to a shorter absence this time around. Rookie Jawun Evans will start in Teodosic's place Saturday.