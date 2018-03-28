Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Out Wednesday, to be reevaluated Thursday
Teodosic (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Teodosic aggravated a plantar fascia injury during Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks, which is the same injury that costed him 22 games earlier in the season. As expected, he'll sit out he second night of the Clippers' back-to-back set because of it and will then be reevaluated Thursday to determine his availability moving forward. While Teodosic could ultimately try and play through the pain over the last two weeks of the season while the Clippers chase a playoff spot, it's still a concerning development and there's a chance he misses time. Look for Austin Rivers and Lou Williams to see more time on the ball, with guys like Sindarius Thornwell and Tyrone Wallace potentially seeing a handful more minutes in the backcourt.
