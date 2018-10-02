Teodosic (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's preseason game against the Timberwolves, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Head coach Doc Rivers indicated over the weekend that he didn't expect Teodosic to be ready for the start of the preseason, so this latest update doesn't come as a surprise. He'll likely try and increase his activity throughout the rest of the week and could then make his exhibition debut Saturday against the Lakers if his hamstring responds well to treatment. The Clippers have Patrick Beverley back, who missed all but 11 games last season, and they also drafted first-round guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jerome Robinson, so Teodosic will have plenty of bodies to compete with for minutes in the backcourt once healthy.