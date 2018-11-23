Teodosic revealed in a recent interview that he plans to return to Europe after the Clippers' season concludes, if not sooner, Antonis Stroggylakis of EuroHoops.net reports. "I think I definitely won't stay [in the NBA] because...I came, I saw how it looks and somehow...I enjoy more and it's nicer for me to play in Europe," Teodosic said. "So, I will return to Europe for sure, will it be during this season or at the end, we'll see."

Teodosic left behind a storied European career last summer to sign a two-year, $12.3 million contract with the Clippers, who were expected to give the 31-year-old the opportunity to vie for the starting point guard gig. The Serbian didn't meet expectations during an injury plagued rookie season, however, playing just 45 games and averaging 9.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 25.2 minutes per contest. After Los Angeles bolstered its backcourt ranks with the offseason additions of Patrick Beverley and first-round pick Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Teodosic has found himself out of the rotation in his second year with the team, so it's no surprise he's already eyeing a return overseas. Teodosic's comments suggest he may not make it through the entire season with Los Angeles, though there haven't been any reports thus far suggesting a parting of ways is imminent.