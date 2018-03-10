Teodosic will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.

Teodosic will be replaced in the starting lineup by Lou Williams. Coach Doc Rivers has opted to shake up the Clippers' backcourt, and Teodosic figures to see a slight decrease in workload as a result.

