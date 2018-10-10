Teodosic recorded just a single assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 109-103 preseason victory over the Nuggets.

Teodosic was able to play 15 minutes after recovering from a hamstring concern that had so far kept him out of the preseason. That is where the good news ends as he was able to contribute just a single assist with nothing else. He is going to find it tough to work his way into any meaningful minutes especially with the impressive play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. At this point, owners should stay clear of Teodosic, even in deeper formats.