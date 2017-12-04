Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Practicing with G-League affiliate
Teodosic (foot) is practicing with the Clippers' G-League affiliate Monday, Sam Amick of USA Today reports.
Teodosic joins Danilo Gallinari (hip) for a G-League rehab stint, with both players slowly upping their participation with the hope of returning to the court at some point this month. For Teodosic specifically, the Clippers are reportedly targeting a return in mid-November, with games on Dec. 11 vs. Toronto, Dec. 13 against Orlando and Dec. 15 vs. Washington marking three potential dates. Of course, that likely depends on how the plantar fasciitis in his left foot feels following the increase in activity, so that will ultimately determine how soon Teodosic can get back to game action.
