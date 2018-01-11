Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Questionable for Thursday
Teodosic (foot) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Kings, Elliott Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.
Teodosic continues to work through some plantar fasciitis in his foot, but appears to be on the brink of making his return after missing the last three games. While he's currently considered questionable, look for Teodosic to test out the foot during pregame warmups to determine whether or not he'll be able to give it a go. For that reason, we may not get a final word on his availability until much closer to tip-off. If Teodosic does get cleared, he should take back his starting point guard role, which would send Jawun Evans back to the bench.
