Teodosic (foot) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Warriors, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Teodosic experienced pain from plantar fasciitis in his left foot during Thursday's contest, which resulted in him playing just nine minutes in the first half. Foot pain was an issue for Teodosic earlier in the year, causing him to miss 22 consecutive contests, so it's possible the team will opt to exercise caution with him for Saturday's game. More word on his status should arrive after he tests the foot out during morning shootaround. If he's unable to play, Lou Williams, Jawun Evans, C.J. Williams and Wesley Johnson are all candidates to see expanded roles.