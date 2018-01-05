Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Questionable Saturday vs. Warriors
Teodosic (foot) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Warriors, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Teodosic experienced pain from plantar fasciitis in his left foot during Thursday's contest, which resulted in him playing just nine minutes in the first half. Foot pain was an issue for Teodosic earlier in the year, causing him to miss 22 consecutive contests, so it's possible the team will opt to exercise caution with him for Saturday's game. More word on his status should arrive after he tests the foot out during morning shootaround. If he's unable to play, Lou Williams, Jawun Evans, C.J. Williams and Wesley Johnson are all candidates to see expanded roles.
More News
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Out for remainder of game Thursday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Resting Friday, will return Saturday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Will be rested Friday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Successful return from foot injury Monday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Will play with minutes restriction Monday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Appears on track to play Monday•
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...