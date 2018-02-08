Teodosic is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons due to a sore right foot, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Teodosic missed time in early January with plantar fasciitis, and it's likely some lingering soreness from that injury. Whether or not the point guard will be able to go through shootaround Friday will say a lot about his status in Detroit, so expect an update to come at some point in the morning.