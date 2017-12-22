Teodosic will not play in Friday's game against the Rockets due to rest purposes, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports. Teodosic will return for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.

The Clippers did the same thing with Teodosic in last week's back-to-back, and the point guard should return to a full dosage of minutes Saturday in Memphis. In his absence, Austin Rivers will take on majority of the minutes at point guard with rookie Juwan Evans likely seeing an extended role off the bench.