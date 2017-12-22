Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Resting Friday, will return Saturday
Teodosic will not play in Friday's game against the Rockets due to rest purposes, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports. Teodosic will return for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
The Clippers did the same thing with Teodosic in last week's back-to-back, and the point guard should return to a full dosage of minutes Saturday in Memphis. In his absence, Austin Rivers will take on majority of the minutes at point guard with rookie Juwan Evans likely seeing an extended role off the bench.
More News
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Will be rested Friday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Successful return from foot injury Monday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Will play with minutes restriction Monday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Appears on track to play Monday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Will 'maybe' play Monday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...