Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Ruled out Friday
Teodosic (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Teodosic continues to deal with a plantar fascia injury that kept him out of Wednesday win over the Suns and also sidelined him for 22 games earlier in the year. With him out, look for Austin Rivers to likely take over starting point guard responsibilities, with Lou Williams and Tyrone Wallace also expected to pick up some minutes. Teodosic's next opportunity to take the court will come Sunday against the Pacers.
