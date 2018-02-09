Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Ruled out Friday
Teodosic (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Pistons, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Teodosic was originally questionable for the contest, but the discomfort in his foot is apparently too much for him to take the floor. In his stead, Lou Williams and Austin Rivers are candidates to see extra run at point guard, while Avery Bradley and Tyrone Wallace will likely occupy a significant amount of time at shooting guard.
