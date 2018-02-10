Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Ruled out Saturday
Teodosic (foot) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the 76ers, Lucas Hann of ClipsNation.com reports.
Teodosic will miss his second straight contest due to a sore right foot, which likely means Austin Rivers will join the starting rotation for the second night in a row. His next chance to take the court will come Monday against the Nets.
