Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Warriors
Teodosic (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Teodosic will be missing a third straight game and he remains without a timetable for a return while he continues to rehab from plantar fasciitis in his left foot. With the Clippers currently heading into a back-to-back set, there's certainly a chance Teodosic is also held out of Thursday's tilt with the Kings, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. Look for Jawun Evans to pick up another start at point guard and he's coming off one of his better showings of the season, posting 13 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block across 39 minutes Monday in a spot start.
