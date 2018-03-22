Teodosic compiled 15 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 127-120 victory over the Bucks.

Teodosic had a nice game Wednesday, equalling his season-high with four triples. On the whole, Teodosic has been a little disappointing this season, averaging only 4.8 assists per game. The team has been devastated by injuries and this may have had an impact on his play. He is not a must-own player in standard leagues but with consistent minutes, could be owned if you are in need of point-guard stats.