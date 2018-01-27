Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Scores 18 points in victory
Teodosic recorded 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists and one rebound across 28 minutes in Friday's 109-100 victory over Memphis.
Teodosic put up a career-best 18 points Friday, continuing his strong play of late. He has now scored in double-figures in six of his last eight games since returning from injury. He is never going to be a high volume scorer but has the ability to hit multiple three-pointers while collecting some nice assist numbers and the occasional steal. As long as he remains healthy he is only going to see his minutes increase as the season progresses, leading to more opportunities to develop his game.
