Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Scores only three points in narrow loss
Teodosic collected just three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 20 minutes during Thursday's 101-96 loss to the Rockets.
Teodosic was basically a no-show Thursday, finishing with three points on one made three-pointer. He has been somewhat underwhelming this season, despite some encouraging performances. While he was not projected to be a star by any means, he has not developed as quickly as both owners and fans would have liked. He is more of a deep league option or a possible assists streamer in some standard leagues.
