Teodosic tallied seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists, and two rebounds in 16 minutes during Monday's 114-101 win over the Nets.

Teodosic filled up the stat sheet in his return from a two-game absence with a foot injury, but his line did include four turnovers. He is currently buried behind Austin Rivers, Avery Bradley, and Lou Williams in the team's guard rotation, but Teodosic is still a solid source of points and assists for those in deeper leagues.