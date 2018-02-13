Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Scores seven points in Monday's win
Teodosic tallied seven points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four assists, and two rebounds in 16 minutes during Monday's 114-101 win over the Nets.
Teodosic filled up the stat sheet in his return from a two-game absence with a foot injury, but his line did include four turnovers. He is currently buried behind Austin Rivers, Avery Bradley, and Lou Williams in the team's guard rotation, but Teodosic is still a solid source of points and assists for those in deeper leagues.
