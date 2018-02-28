Teodosic supplied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes in Tuesdays' 122-120 win over the Nuggets.

The 30-year-old Yugoslavian turned in a solid all-around line during what was an appreciable bump in minutes off the bench, as the Clippers' second unit spearheaded a furious second-half comeback. Teodosic has posted double-digit scoring efforts in three of his last four contests, a span that includes one spot start. He appears relegated to a bench role for the time being with Austin Rivers playing well as the starting point guard, however, capping his overall fantasy value.