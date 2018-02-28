Teodosic supplied 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes in Tuesdays' 122-120 win over the Nuggets.

The 30-year-old Yugoslavian turned in a solid all-around line during what was an appreciable bump in minutes off the bench, as the Clippers' second unit spearheaded a furious second-half comeback. Teodosic has posted double-digit scoring efforts in three of his last four contests, a span that includes one spot start. He appears relegated to a bench role for the time being with Austin Rivers playing well as the starting point guard, however, capping his overall fantasy value.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories