Teodosic managed eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block across 23 minutes in Thursday's 104-87 preseason win over the Kings.

The 30-year-old guard drew another first-team assignment and was productive for the second consecutive contest. Teodosic had poured in a preseason-high 15 points versus the Trail Blazers last Sunday, and he's seen over 20 minutes in each exhibition as head coach Doc Rivers looks to acclimate him to the NBA game after an extensive career overseas. Teodosic is projected to open the season as a backup to defensive stalwart Patrick Beverley at point guard, but he should still see his fair of minutes while providing an infusion of offense off the bench.