Teodosic compiled 14 points (4-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal across 28 minutes in Thursday's 134-127 loss to the Warriors.

With Avery Bradley out with a groin strain and initial projected starter Tyrone Wallace delayed earlier in the day due to a personal matter, Teodosic entered the starting lineup at point guard while Austin Rivers slotted in at the two. All of Teodosic's non-free-throw offensive production came from long distance, and he was unable to provide much of anything else as a facilitator or on the glass. The 30-year-old does have back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts, but his value moving forward will be considerably dependent on whether he's able to secure and maintain the starting point guard role over Rivers.