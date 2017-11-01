Teodosic is now sporting a walking boot on his left foot and remains out indefinitely, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Teodosic continues to work his way back from a plantar fascia injury in his left foot and it's certainly discouraging that he's now in a walking boot. While the Clippers aren't ready to put any sort of timetable on it, Teodosic doesn't appear to be nearing a return anytime soon, so we should see Patrick Beverley and Austin Rivers continue to be featured in the backcourt for the foreseeable future. Louis Williams will also see a bigger workload off the bench.