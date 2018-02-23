Teodosic will start at point guard for Thursday's contest against the Warriors, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports. Tyrone Wallace was expected to draw the start, but missed shootaround due to a car service mixup. It's unclear if Wallace is available.

Austin Rivers and Avery Bradley have been starting in the backcourt for the Clippers over the past four games, but with Bradley sidelined due to a groin injury, Wallace was expected to start. Now, it's presumed Teodosic will start alongside Rivers. Teodosic has averaged 8.5 points and 4.0 assists across 16.5 minutes per game over the past two contests, but could see more run Thursday.