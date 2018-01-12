Teodosic (foot) will draw the start for Thursday's contest against the Kings, Sean Cunningham of ABC 10 Sacramento reports.

We already knew Teodosic was lacing up, but there wasn't confirmation that he would re-enter the starting five. As a result of that news, Jawun Evans will head back to the pine and likely see reduced run.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories