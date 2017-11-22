Teodosic (foot) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

The Clippers have yet to issue a formal timetable for Teodosic's return from plantar fasciitis in his left foot, so it appears safe to conclude that he'll be sidelined for at least the rest of November. With the rookie point guard having yet to resume practicing, the Clippers will proceed with Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Austin Rivers as their primary backcourt options.