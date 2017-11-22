Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Still out Wednesday
Teodosic (foot) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
The Clippers have yet to issue a formal timetable for Teodosic's return from plantar fasciitis in his left foot, so it appears safe to conclude that he'll be sidelined for at least the rest of November. With the rookie point guard having yet to resume practicing, the Clippers will proceed with Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams and Austin Rivers as their primary backcourt options.
More News
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Sporting walking boot, still out indefinitely•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Out indefinitely with plantar fascia injury•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: X-rays negative•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Injures foot, will not return•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Will start Thursday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Gets a breather Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.