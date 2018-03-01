Teodosic generated 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 105-92 loss to the Rockets.

Along with the play of Tobias Harris and Montrezl Harrell, Teodosic represented one of the few things for head coach Doc Rivers to smile about when looking back Wednesday's sluggish team performance. The 30-year-old drew the start at two-guard in place of Tyrone Wallace (contract) and made good use of the opportunity, parlaying it into his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. Teodosic has shot at least 50.0 percent in four of the last six overall as well, and he's capable of churning out lines the likes of Wednesday's with regularity if given sufficient minutes. However, with Wallace possibly returning to the fold soon and Avery Bradley (sports hernia) also eventually due back, it remains to be seen how much playing time he'll be afforded during the balance of the campaign.