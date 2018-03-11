Teodosic tallied 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal across 31 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 win over the Magic.

The 30-year-old guard paced the second unit in scoring while posting his best point total since Jan. 26. Teodosic took double-digit shot attempts for the first time in five March contests, which certainly played a part in his strong offensive night. His usage has been a bit inconsistent at times, but his ability to complement his offense with serviceable assist and rebounding numbers keeps him very viable in deeper formats.

