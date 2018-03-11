Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Successful off bench Saturday
Teodosic tallied 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal across 31 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 win over the Magic.
The 30-year-old guard paced the second unit in scoring while posting his best point total since Jan. 26. Teodosic took double-digit shot attempts for the first time in five March contests, which certainly played a part in his strong offensive night. His usage has been a bit inconsistent at times, but his ability to complement his offense with serviceable assist and rebounding numbers keeps him very viable in deeper formats.
More News
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Playing reserve role Friday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Modest production in loss•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Successful in Wednesday start•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Will start Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Sees extended run Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Solid in Thursday's spot start•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...