Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Successful return from foot injury Monday
Teodosic (foot) totaled 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and seven rebounds across 21 minutes in Monday's 96-91 win over the Raptors.
Teodosic made his return from a 22-game absence and was productive with his modest allotment of minutes. The 30-year-old guard was particularly aggressive on the offensive end, with nine of his 12 shot attempts coming from long range. Now that he appears to be on his way to full health, Teodosic could be primed for some solid usage with Blake Griffin (knee) sidelined until at least January and Danilo Gallinari (hip) seemingly unable to remain healthy. The veteran should be in for a bump in minutes against the Magic in the Clippers' next contest on Wednesday night.
