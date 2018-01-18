Teodosic accounted for 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 109-105 win over the Nuggets.

The 30-year-old has posted four straight double-digit scoring efforts and has been red-hot from the field while doing so, as he's shot at least 55.6 percent in each of the last three games. Teodosic has been especially proficient from long range over that span, as he's drained 52.2 percent of his 23 three-point attempts in the last four contests. The first-year point guard hasn't exactly been consistent on the offensive end thus far, but his current stretch represents his best on that end of the floor thus far.