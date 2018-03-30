Teodosic has been diagnosed with a tear of the plantar fascia in his left foot and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Kristina Pink of Fox Sports West reports. He is considered out indefinitely.

Teodosic will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, which should push Austin Rivers, Lou Williams and Tyrone Wallace into bigger ballhandling roles. Teodosic has dealt with foot injuries all season, limiting him to just 45 games in his debut season. If the Clippers make it into the postseason, there's a chance Teodosic could return, though the report doesn't seem especially promising. He'll conclude the regular season averaging 9.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 25.2 minutes.