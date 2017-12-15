Teodosic will not play in Friday's game against the Wizards for rest purposes, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports. Teodosic will return to availability Saturday against Miami.

Teodosic has played in two games in three nights since returning from a lengthy absence due to a foot injury, and with the Clippers entering a back-to-back set Friday and Saturday, the team will rest its starting point guard. With Austin Rivers (concussion) also out, Los Angeles will be light on point guard depth for Friday's matchup and could result in rookie Juwan Evans grabbing the start and playing an expanded role in Washington.