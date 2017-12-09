Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Will 'maybe' play Monday
Teodosic has ramped up his activity and reportedly "looked great", though will not play Saturday against the Wizards, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports. He should be considered questionable for Monday's contest against the Raptors.
Teodosic worked out Friday and Saturday, but has yet to be cleared to take the floor. A more concrete ruling on his status for Monday will likely emerge after he goes through another workout Sunday. In the meantime, Austin Rivers and Lou Williams will seemingly continue to be the main beneficiaries of Teodosic's absence.
More News
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Could return Saturday vs. Wizards•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Practicing with G-League affiliate•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Could return within 5-to-10 games•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Still out Wednesday•
-
Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Sporting walking boot, still out indefinitely•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...