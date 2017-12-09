Teodosic has ramped up his activity and reportedly "looked great", though will not play Saturday against the Wizards, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports. He should be considered questionable for Monday's contest against the Raptors.

Teodosic worked out Friday and Saturday, but has yet to be cleared to take the floor. A more concrete ruling on his status for Monday will likely emerge after he goes through another workout Sunday. In the meantime, Austin Rivers and Lou Williams will seemingly continue to be the main beneficiaries of Teodosic's absence.