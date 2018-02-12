Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Will play Monday
Teodosic will play Monday against the Nets, Elliot Teaford of Southern California News Group reports.
Teodosic missed a pair of games over the weekend with soreness in his right foot, but he's been cleared to return to action Monday, which will mark his first game action in a full week. It's unclear if Teodosic will return to the starting lineup, as coach Doc Rivers now has a healthy Austin Rivers, who started the last two games, as an option. Regardless, expect Teodosic to see his usual role of 22-27 minutes.
