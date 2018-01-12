Teodosic (foot) will play during Thursday's contest against the Kings, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Teodosic was questionable for the contest while nursing plantar fasciitis, but ultimately feels good enough to take the floor after missing three straight games. In the five games prior to getting hurt, he had averaged 9.8 points, 6.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds across 29.6 minutes per game. With his return, Jawun Evans and Tyrone Wallace will likely see reduced run.