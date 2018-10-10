Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Will play Tuesday
Teodosic (hamstring) will make his preseason debut Tuesday against the Nuggets, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Teodosic has been sidelined by a nagging hamstring injury. During his age 30 rookie campaign last season, he averaged 9.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds. However, he played in only 45 games while nursing injuries -- mainly plantar fasciitis. He will probably struggle to reach the 25.2 minutes per game he saw, as the Clippers drafted promising rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams will also see minutes at the position.
