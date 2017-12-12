Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Will play with minutes restriction Monday
Teodosic (foot) has been cleared to play and will start in Monday's matchup with the Raptors, but will only see limited minutes, Elliott Teaford of the Southern California News Group reports.
Teodosic has been sidelined since the second game of the season due to plantar fasciitis in his foot, but after testing out the injury during pregame Monday, he's now been given the green light to take the floor. The expectation is that Teodosic will move right into the starting lineup and pair with Austin Rivers in the backcourt, though he'll have his minutes restricted a bit early on following a lengthy absence. Look for Teodosic to slowly up his workload over the next few games and if all goes as planned, he should be a starter moving forward with Patrick Beverley (knee) out for the season.
