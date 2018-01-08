Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Will remain out Monday
Teodosic (foot) will remain sidelined for Monday's game against the Hawks, Tomer Azarly of Clutch Points App reports.
Teodosic will be missing a second consecutive game while working through his latest bout of plantar fasciitis in his left foot. That's typically an injury that lingers throughout the season, which is certainly concerning moving forward. That said, with a few additional days off for rest, the Clippers are hoping the pain will subside and allow him to resume his role with the top unit. With Teodosic out, look for Jawun Evans to pick up another start at point guard. Lou Williams should also see his usage sky rocket and will have the ball in his hands more than ever considering Teodosic, Blake Griffin (concussion), Austin Rivers (heel) and Danilo Gallinari (foot) will be out.
