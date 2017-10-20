Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Will start Thursday
Teodosic will start next to Patrick Beverley during Thursday's season opener against the Lakers, Sam Amick of USA Today reports.
It was assumed that Beverley or Teodosic would start -- not both. Regardless, it's hard to gauge if this news affects Teodosic's fantasy stock at all, as he was expected to get significant run regardless.
More News
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....