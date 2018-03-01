Teodosic will get the start Wednesday against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Teodosic moves into the starting lineup for the Clippers in place of Tyrone Wallace. Teodosic is averaging 24.3 minutes over the past three games, posting averages of 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists over that same stretch.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories