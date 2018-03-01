Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Will start Wednesday
Teodosic will get the start Wednesday against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Teodosic moves into the starting lineup for the Clippers in place of Tyrone Wallace. Teodosic is averaging 24.3 minutes over the past three games, posting averages of 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists over that same stretch.
