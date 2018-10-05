Clippers' Milos Teodosic: Won't practice Friday, won't play Saturday
Teodosic (hamstring) won't practice Friday and is out for Saturday's matchup against the Lakers, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.
Coach Doc Rivers noted that Teodosic is "pretty close", but no timetable has been given. So, Teodosic remains day-to-day. He saw 25.2 minutes per game last year, but that could decrease with Patrick Beverley healthy and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander now in the fold.
