Clippers' Milos Teodosic: X-rays negative
Teodosic (foot) underwent X-rays that came back negative, Elliott Teaford of the Southern California News Group reports.
Teodosic played just 10 minutes before departing. Austin Rivers took his spot in the lineup to open the third quarter.
