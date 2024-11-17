Bamba (knee) is available to play Sunday against the Jazz, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Bamba has spent the past week in the G League with the San Diego Clippers while in the final stages of his rehab for his left knee. He managed to play in Thursday's game against the Valley Suns and finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes. Bamba will serve as the Clippers' backup center Sunday behind starter Ivica Zubac, though the former will likely operate on a minutes restriction.