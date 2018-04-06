Harrell managed 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block during the Clippers' 117-95 loss at Utah.

Harrell was the Clippers' second leading scorer behind Austin Rivers Thursday as he shot 63.6 percent from the floor. The former Louisville Cardinal has improved his scoring and rebounding averages from last season, as he is adding 10.8 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season.