Harrell went for 15 points (6-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT) and two rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's Game 4 win over the Nuggets.

Harrell has played under 20 minutes in four of the Clippers' last five games, but he has posted double-digit scoring performances in four straight games during that stretch. The winner of the Sixth Man Of The Year Award is averaging 12.8 points on 53.3 percent from the field despite playing 19.3 minutes per game in the current series against the Nuggets, and he should remain a valuable fantasy option for most formats despite his bench role.